$500,000 Bail for Alleged Would-Be Mass Shooter Transitioning to Female

Bail of $500,000 was set Wednesday in Henderson, Nevada, for alleged would-be mass shooter Allison Howlett, a male transitioning to female.

KSNV reported that Allison is married to Julie Howlett. Police indicated that both Allison and Julie are “transitioning to female and are taking estrogen and progesterone.”

8NewsNow noted that Allison was arrested on Saturday “after refusing to exit her car while armed with multiple firearms in the Sunset Station garage.”

Julie had told police that Allison was allegedly making threats, including “suicide by cop,” and claimed Allison had stolen her car. She also “alleged that Howlett would frequently put on body armor, grab a rifle, and tell her partner to take her to a homeless shelter, alluding to the idea of shooting homeless people.”

Henderson Police Chief Reggie Rader explained that police found “at least 22 firearms” in the car that Allison was driving. These included “a handgun in the driver’s seat and a rifle in the backseat.”

FOX 5 Vegan pointed out police recovered “hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the vehicle” too.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.