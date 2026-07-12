At Least 2 Dead, Others Injured, After Gunfight in Toronto

At least two people were killed and others injured after a gunfight Saturday shortly after 8 p.m. at a Latin festival in Toronto, Canada.

The New York Post reported that two people were dead at the scene and “five people were…treated for gunshot wounds.”

CBC noted that the incident occurred at the Salsa on St. Clair event when “at least two people exchanged gunfire while moving through the crowd.” No arrests were made.

Witnesses at the festival described screaming and people fleeing for cover when the shots rang out.

Patsy Gutierrez, a Salsa on St. Clair vendor, said, “Everybody started getting frantic, and then we stopped serving. I don’t think it should be something that’s happening in these type[s] of events.”

Another witness, Valerie Rodriguez, was sitting by a restaurant near where the shooting occurred. She said, “A bunch of people … told us to lay down onto the floor. We got scared because we didn’t know exactly what was happening.”

Canada is stringently gun-controlled, but on June 22, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to a report in the Toronto Sun highlighting Canada’s “serious crime problem.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.