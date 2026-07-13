15 Shot During Seven Hour Timeframe in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, one of them fatally, in gun-controlled Chicago between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, according to ABC 7.

The shooting victim who succumbed to his wounds, a 43-year-old man, was standing outside with another man “in the Logan Square neighborhood’s 1600-block of North Washtenaw Avenue” when a gunman approached and opened fire shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

The 43-year-old was shot in the chest and transported to a hospital, where he died.

The other man, a 33-year-old, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital in good condition.

NBC 5 Chicago noted that “the suspect in the shooting fled the scene on foot.”

The Chicago Sun-Times pointed out that 223 people have been killed in The Windy City thus far in 2026. The violent seven hour window — from 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday — and the homicides in the city thus far in 2026 occurred despite stringent gun controls.

Like all of Illinois, Chicago has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, and regulations on firearms that Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Moreover, Chicago has city controls and its seat, Cook County, has county controls that give Chicago even more 2A restrictions than other parts of the state.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.