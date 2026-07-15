During 2020’s BLM hysteria current Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) posted a video to social media in which he questioned whether “police really need to use guns.”

Additionally, El-Sayed asked, “Do we need as much of a police force?”

Abdul El-Sayed said choices that lead to “policing in a majority black community rather than to invest in public schools, that choice is influenced by systemic racism.”

Moreover, CNN noted that while El-Sayed has recently claimed he did not call for defunding police, “interviews from 2020 and 2021 show him embracing the ‘defund the police’ movement.”

CNN pointed to a 2020 radio interview and quoted El-Sayed saying, “We do need to defund the police.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.