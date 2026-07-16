Two Men Injured in Exchange of Gunfire at Texas Kroger

Two men were injured Wednesday afternoon in a Cypress, Texas, Kroger during an exchange of gunfire that law enforcement believes resulted from a domestic disturbance.

ABC News reported the incident occurred around 2:50 p.m.

One of the men, who is “believed to be the shooter,” was shot in the neck, KHOU noted. He was taken to a hospital, then into custody by law enforcement.

The second man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Kroger released a statement, published by ABC 13, which said:

We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred at our Fairfield Marketplace Kroger store located at 20355 Cypresswood Drive, Cypress, TX 77433. We are cooperating with local law enforcement, who have secured the store and parking lot. The store will remain closed while the police investigation continues, and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.

Law enforcement has not yet said whether the shooting victim used his own gun to defend himself or whether he shot the suspect with the suspect’s own weapon.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.