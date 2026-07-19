Chicago: At Least 11 Shot Friday into Saturday Afternoon

At least 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, Friday into Saturday afternoon in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

CBS News reported that the first fatal shooting occurred around 11 p.m. Friday “in the 400 block of West Marquette Road.” In a domestic incident, a man stabbed a woman then dragged her out of the house where another woman shot the man.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he died.

The weekend’s second fatal shooting involved a 25-year-old man who was shot Saturday just before 3 a.m. while standing outside “in the 4800 block of South Princeton Avenue.” The 25-year-old was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries.

The Chicago-Sun Times noted that 228 have been murdered in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.