Two Dead in Asheville Shooting, ‘Suspects Are Unaccounted For’

Two people are dead and numerous others injured following a Sunday morning Asheville, North Carolina, shooting in which the “suspects are unaccounted for,” according to FOX Carolina.

The incident occurred around 2:20 a.m. and police were not able to apprehend the person or persons responsible.

Asheville Interim Police Chief Jackie Stepp explained that people were gathered in a parking lot after a popular bar closed and that is where the shots were fired, WLOS reported.

Stepp said, “As we’ve seen in other areas of the city when bars and restaurants close around that time, establishments, people tend to go to their car and you know hangout for a minute before they depart to go home for the evening, I think that’s what was happening here.”

He added, “We do think that this was not a random act of violence.” Rather, law enforcement believes the shooting may have been a retaliatory action for another firearm-involved incident.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.