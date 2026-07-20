The alleged 26 Federal Plaza attacker has been identified as Andrew Arrabaca, according to law enforcement sources cited by Fox News.

The sources told FOX that Arrabaca allegedly had “anti-ICE stuff on him.”

Breitbart News reported the attack, noting that ABC 7 New York observed that “a man armed with a collection of weapons started a fire” outside the building with “some kind of flammable liquid.”

The Department of Homeland Security noted that a bag was recovered at the scene and it allegedly “contained what appeared to be two pellet guns and a manifesto.”

NBC4 pointed out that “four sources” indicated Arrabaca is 43 years of age and cited “a U.S. official” indicating that “Arrabaca had previously served in the Army and National Guard.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.