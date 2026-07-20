A confrontation “between two groups” preceded a shooting Sunday morning in Tucson, Arizona, that left nine people wounded, according to FOX 10 Phoenix.

Police in the area of the shooting heard gunshots and went to the scene, where they observed a man “running from the area.” The man ignored police commands and was shot by an officer and apprehended. KVOA noted that the suspect was “in life-threatening condition” when transported to a hospital.

KOLD reported the suspect is 21 years of age and faces “nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault with serious injury,” and “one count of discharging a firearm at a structure.”

The suspect allegedly has “a prior conviction of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero (D) released a statement on the shooting, saying, “… A shooter recklessly began shooting in a crowded area striking nine people before being stopped by a Tucson Police Officer.”

She added, “Thanks to the quick actions and excellent care provided by our fire fighters and police officers, all victims were stabilized and taken to the hospital where we are hopeful they will all recover.”

Romero went on to push for more gun control.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.