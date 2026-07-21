A concealed carrier shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife and terrifying customers in a Cerritos, California, restaurant shortly after 2:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The allegedly knife-wielding man entered Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que “and ran through the kitchen/service areas,” ABC 7 reported. Customers and workers alike were frightened.

But one customer, who was “lawfully armed and possessed a valid concealed carry permit,” confronted the man, who then allegedly charged the concealed carrier, at which point shots were fired and the man with the knife was killed.

NBC Los Angeles noted that the concealed carry permit holder is cooperating with authorities.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.