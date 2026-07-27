Son of Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Arrested in Shooting of Mother

The son of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has been arrested in connection with the Sunday evening shooting of his mother, Mia Bieniemy.

Breitbart News reported that Eric Bieniemy’s wife Mia was shot in their Virginia home. ESPN noted that the shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. and that Mia was in stable condition Monday morning.

Mia was shot “multiple” times, FOX News pointed out.

On Monday morning, ESPN observed that the couple’s son, Elijah Zion Bieniemy, “was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm inside of a dwelling.”

Elijah is being held without bond in Loudoun County.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid commented on the incident, saying, “Our hearts go out to Eric Bieniemy. Mia is stable, which is a plus. We all love EB, and you hate seeing those things happen.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.