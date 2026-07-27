Wife of Chiefs’ Offensive Coordinator Shot in Virginia Home

The wife of Kansas Chiefs’ offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was shot and wounded in the couple’s Loudoun County, Virginia, home Sunday night.

ESPN reported that a person believed to be 57-year-old Mia Bieniemy received “serious injuries” after being shot around 7:30 p.m.

The Chiefs confirmed they are “aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family,” but not further details about the incident were released.

FOX Sports Radio noted that Eric Bieniemy’s initial tenure with the Chiefs as offensive coordinator spanned 2018 to 2022, a period when the team won two Super Bowls. He has recently rejoined the team and “was with the Chiefs at their training camp in Missouri” at the time the shooting occurred.

More details on this incident are expected as the investigation unfolds.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.