Gun Control Fail: Shot Fired at U.S. Consulate in Toronto

A shot was fired at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto Monday and an hour-long high-speed chase ensued, according to FOX News.

The facade of the U.S. Consulate was damaged but no people were harmed.

CBC reported that police are seeking a white Honda Accord that was the subject of the high speed pursuit after the shooting. Police chased the car for a time “before calling off the chase due to safety concerns over its speed, which exceeded 140 km/h.”

Monday’s incident marks the second time this year someone has shot at the U.S. Consulate in Toronto. The first time was March 10, “when two suspects allegedly fired multiple shots at the building before driving away in a stolen vehicle.”

Eighteen-year-old Sheldon Tracy-Stewart and 19-year-old Zara Jabbi were arrested in connection with the March shooting, but have yet to be brought to trial.

Canada has very stringent gun controls in place. Those controls include a firearms license requirement, a red flag law, and a ban on the type of firearms American Democrats describe as “assault weapons.” The Associated Press noted, “The Canadian government has banned more than 2,500 makes and models of assault-style firearms in recent years.” The ban includes “more than 1,500 models” of firearms then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made illegal on May 1, 2020.

Moreover, Public Safety Canada pointed out that the handgun freeze initiated by Trudeau was thereafter codified and is still in place. There are also “ghost gun” regulations that include a ban on simply possessing or “[distributing] computer data” for making firearms on a 3D printer.

Despite these controls, the U.S. Consulate in Toronto has been the target of gunfire twice this year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.