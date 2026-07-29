Rockefeller Institute Pushes Gun Control to Offset Constitutional Carry

The Rockefeller Institute of Government published a column on the rise of constitutional carry and suggested a number of gun controls to offset the permitless concealed carry scenario.

The first gun control discussed by the institute “[restricts] where guns may be carried.” They noted that “many states” already make “bars, stadiums, and other public venues off-limits to concealed weapons.” The institute did not note that similar restrictions are the subject of litigation and, in the case of Hawaii–Wolford v. Lopez (2026)–have already been struck down by the Supreme Court.

The next gun control suggested by the institute would set policies for gun storage in vehicles.

According to the Rockefeller Institute:

Gun owners may leave a weapon in their car for ready access or may transport it more often [where constitutional carry is in play]. Policies promoting safe storage during transit and in vehicles could reduce gun theft from vehicles, an outcome that has been shown to rise after permissive concealed laws are adopted.

The third gun control promoted is to provide police with a database that contains the names of all legal gun owners, so they can access if a person in a constitutional carry state is actually allowed to carry. The institute claims this gun control “could help keep firearms out of the hands of those legally barred from carrying them.”

The institute did not mention that the Second Amendment concludes with four words, “Shall not be infringed.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.