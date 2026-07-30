Father of Georgia School Shooter Sentenced to 15 Years

The father of the Apalachee High School shooter was sentenced to 15 years on Thursday, after being convicted of charges including second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the September 4, 2024, shooting.

On March 3, 2026, Breitbart News noted that the father, Colin Gray, was convicted on a total of 27 charges in relation to the school shooting carried out by his son, Colt Gray.

On September 6, 2024, Breitbart News reported that Gray was arrested for allegedly giving his son the rifle, which he used in the attack that resulted in the deaths of two students and two teachers. The rifle was reportedly given as a Christmas gift.

Breitbart News also pointed to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s announcement, which focused on the father allegedly “knowingly… allowing” his son to possess the rifle. The son was 14 years old at the time the shooting was carried out.

During the sentencing on Thursday, Judge Nicholas Primm said, “I don’t get to sentence with passion. I have the nearly impossible task of sentencing you without passion, despite the immeasurable heartache that you’ve caused. On Sept. 4, 2024, lives and families were forever altered,” NBC News reported.

Primm added, “The weight of your crimes is tethered and tied to the acts of someone else, your son. Two scenarios: You fail the same way in both. You fail to get Colt counseling. You fail to remove the guns from the house.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.