Police: Two Good Guys with Guns Engaged In-N-Out Attacker

During a Sunday presser, law enforcement authorities made clear that two good guys with guns exchanged gunfire with the alleged Twin Falls, Idaho, In-N-Out attacker.

Earlier on Sunday, Breitbart News pointed to reports that a citizen with a handgun shot at the attacker, noting that a witness believed the citizen had saved lives.

However, at the press conference, law enforcement noted that the armed citizen was not the only one who engaged the attacker: an off-duty police officer shot at him as well.

The New York Times quoted Twin Falls County Sheriff Jack Johnson commenting on the citizen and the off-duty officer, saying, “These people are true heroes in our community, and their actions diverted the shooter and no doubt saved many lives.”

KARK reported Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks saying, “We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties. We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

The attacker reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and Breitbart News observed that police identified the deceased individual as a 24-year-old man.

Three people were killed in the attack, including one In-N-Out employee.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.