The armed citizen who pulled a pistol and engaged the In-N-Out shooter Saturday in Twin Falls, Idaho is a healthcare worker who serves as the caregiver for his brother, according to the Idaho Stateman.

The citizen, 35-year-old Jordan Salinas, arrived at the In-N-Out after a morning of horseback riding with his girlfriend. Upon pulling up to the restaurant he saw people fleeing and thought, at first, it might be a kitchen fire. Then he heard gunshots ringing out.

Salinas had an FN Five-Seven pistol with a suppressor in a chest rig and he drew the gun and engaged the shooter.

He described his response as “automatic” and “mechanical,” noting that he has trained and worked at responding to such a scenario for years.

The New York Post noted that Salinas approached the moment with a mental framework of “Observe, Orient, Decide, Act.”

Salinas told the Statesman that the shooter “did not like it when bullets started firing both ways.”

Breitbart News reported that there were two good guys with guns who engaged the shooter, Salinas and an off-duty police officer who has not yet been identified.

KARK quoted Twin Falls Police Chief Matthew Hicks saying, “We believe their actions helped drive the suspect away from the scene, preventing further casualties. We want to take a moment and commend the actions of the off-duty officer and the citizen, and their heroic action to stop this incident.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.