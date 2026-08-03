Convicted Killer Allegedly Shoots Man Dead Less Than 2 Hours After Release

A man already convicted of manslaughter allegedly shot and wounded one man and killed a second in Charlotte, North Carolina less than two hours after being released last week on bond.

FOX News reported that 29-year-old David Simpson now faces charges that include first-degree murder and “possession of a firearm by a felon.” He is in custody and being held without bond.

WCNC noted that Simpson “was released from Mecklenburg County jail around 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday,” then allegedly carried out the fatal shooting at 1:45 p.m.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex and is believed to have resulted from an argument over a parking space.

Simpson’s girlfriend, Shakema Scott, is charged “with accessory after the fact.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.