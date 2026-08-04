3rd Circuit Lets New Jersey ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban Remain in Effect

On Tuesday, the United States Court of Appeal for the Third Circuit granted stay regarding its “assault weapons” ban ruling, and that stay will allow the gun control to remain in effect for now.

Breitbart News reported that the Third Circuit found New Jersey’s ban “assault weapons” and “large capacity” magazines unconstitutional on July 17, 2026.

But on Tuesday the Third Circuit issued a stay “pending the Supreme Court’s disposition of movants’ anticipated petition for writ of certiorari or until the until the time for filing such a petition has expired.”

The future of “assault weapons” bans is currently in question as the Supreme Court of the United States has decided to hear a case centered on whether AR-15 ownership is protected by the Second and Fourteenth Amendments. The case, Grant v. Higgins, is actually two cases that are consolidated, and it portends an end to “assault weapons” bans nationwide.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.