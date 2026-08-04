Gun Control Activist David Hogg — Time to Shake Up Democrat Party Establishment: We ‘Want Fighters’

Gun control activist David Hogg is pushing to remove Democrat National Committee (DNC) Chairman Ken Martin from his position and to broaden the party’s leadership so younger constituents feel like they are part of something larger than just opposing Trump.

NPR quoted Hogg saying, “We should hold our share of the lead opposition party to Donald Trump to a standard at least as high as we would hold a middle schooler. People want new leadership and they feel like they’re not being properly represented.”

He expressed concern that the Democrats are losing ground but trying to cover it by denying the decline, which he claims is political suicide: “When you tell people not to believe what they’re seeing or what they’re feeling with the economy or the president or something like what is happening in Gaza, you’re going to lose them.”

Hogg continued, “I think that the establishment of the Democratic Party is going out there trying to offer voters basically a different shade of lipstick that they’re putting on the pig and expecting voters to somehow buy that when the reality is they’re sick and tired of that. They want fighters.”

On June 11, 2025, Breitbart News reported the DNC’s vote to remove Hogg from his position of vice chair.

ABC News noted that Hogg stepped down following the vote.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.