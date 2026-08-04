Man with Cache of Weapons Arrested at Trump Golf Course

A man was arrested with a cache of weapons in his home and vehicle Sunday in Rancho Palos Verdes ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to his own Trump National Golf Club.

FOX News reported that the man had allegedly been “walking the golf course grounds taking photographs and videos while appearing to monitor security planning activities.”

The man, 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele, was taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies. They patted him down and allegedly discovered “a 16-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition” in his pocket. They then searched his car and found “a loaded pistol with a round chambered, along with another loaded magazine containing hollow-point ammunition.”

Houston Public Media noted that law enforcement also searched Taele’s home and found another rifle, a pistol, body armor, and more ammunition.

The investigation into Taele’s conduct is ongoing, and the U.S. Secret Service is involved.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.