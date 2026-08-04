Report: In-N-Out Shooter Supported National Concealed Carry Reciprocity

A report from the New York Post indicated the alleged 24-year-old In-N-Out shooter supported national concealed carry reciprocity.

The paper pointed to a social media post in which the alleged shooter wrote, “Thank you to [Florida Rep. Anna Paulina Luna] for cosponsoring HR 9534, the National Constitutional Carry Act. No one should have to beg the government to exercise a constitutionally protected right anywhere in the country.”

In other posts, he allegedly wrote against the government collecting or maintaining information on gun buyers. He suggested the success achieved in solving crimes via gun traces does not justify the “infringement” which results: “Many crimes have been solved because of a traceable firearm. Obviously many haven’t,” he wrote. “This is a reason [for the government to register firearms] other than ‘it’s only for disarming populations’ as you stated. Is it a good reason to surveil the general population? Not particularly, and another infringement.”

Breitbart News reported that the 24-year-old In-N-Out alleged shooter was engaged by two good guys with guns, one of whom was an 0ff-duty officer and the other a 35-year-old armed citizen. (Idaho is a constitutional carry state.)

The armed citizen, Jordan Salinas, arrived at the In-N-Out after a morning of horseback riding with his girlfriend. Upon pulling up to the restaurant he saw people fleeing and thought, at first, it might be a kitchen fire. Then he heard gunshots ringing out.

Salinas had an FN Five-Seven pistol with a suppressor in a chest rig and he drew the gun and engaged the shooter.

He described his response as “automatic” and “mechanical,” noting that he has trained and worked at responding to such a scenario for years.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.