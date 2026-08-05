American Bar Association Pushes for Passage of Gun Control that Already Exists

On August 4, 2026, the American Bar Association (ABA) was at the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) to push a gun control that New York has already adopted.

The NYSBA announced that ABA “passed a resolution… urging federal, state and local governments to ban conversion devices on firearms.”

The announcement centered on “Glock switches,” which are popular with gangs and street criminals known to shoot indiscriminately at people.

The problem with the push to ban the switches is that they are already banned. EverytownResearch.org, part of Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety, notes that “Glock switches” and “auto sears” are illegal in New York.

Moreover, they are illegal at the state-level in 29 other states.

Additionally, the switches face prohibitions federally. The Associated Press pointed out:

U.S. law defines a machine gun as a weapon that automatically fires more than one shot with a single pull of a trigger. The definition also includes any parts designed to convert a weapon into a machine gun. Federal law prohibits possessing machine guns made after 1986, with some exceptions for law enforcement, the military, and certain licensed dealers. Nearly all conversion devices are illegal because they were made more recently. People convicted of possessing machine guns and conversion devices can face up to 10 years in prison.

Despite these pre-existing gun controls on “Glock switches” at the federal and state level, the ABA is calling on federal and state governments to pass gun controls targeting “Glock switches.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.