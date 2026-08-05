Las Vegas Police Officer and Suspect Dead After Gun Battle

A Las Vegas Police Officer and an armed suspect both died Tuesday following a late afternoon gun battle on East Tropicana Avenue.

Police were called around 4:00 p.m. about “a person with a firearm at a business,” FOX 5 Vegas reported. The 911 caller noted that the person with the gun “appeared to be intoxicated.”

When officers arrived at the scene the suspect allegedly began shooting at them, and at least one of the officers shot back.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, “A 30-year-old Las Vegas police officer was then worked on heroically by the Clark County Fire Department, other officers and EMS.” The wounded officer was then transported to a hospital “where nurses worked to save his life” as well.

However, the officer succumbed to his wounds.

KSNV identified the deceased officer as Austin Abdelnabi, noting that he had been with the LVMPD since 2023.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.