Two Family Members Dead in North Carolina Domestic Shooting

Two family members are dead following a domestic shooting just prior to 8:00 a.m. Wednesday morning in Caswell County, North Carolina.

WECT reported that another family member was wounded and transported to the hospital and the suspected shooter is dead.

Three bodies–the two victims’ and the suspected shooter’s–were seen “covered with white sheets outside the home.”

WRAL News quoted Caswell County Sheriff Tony Durden saying, “All members were in the same family.”

The identities of the victims have not been released, NBC News noted. There are no details on what led up to the shooting.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.