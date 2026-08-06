Texas Appeals Court Panel Upholds Gun Ban at State Fair

A three-judge panel of the 15th Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court ruling Thursday, thereby upholding the Texas State Fair handgun ban.

Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) filed a lawsuit against the ban in late August 2024; the Texas Tribune noted that in 2025 “a Dallas County district court granted the city of Dallas and the State Fair summary judgment and dismissed the case.”

The district court ruling was appealed and now a three-judge panel from the 15th Court of Appeals has upheld it.

CBS Austin reported that the three judges were unanimous in their decision.

The three pointed to Texas Government Code Section 411.209, which “targets actions by political subdivisions stating or implying that license holders carrying handguns are prohibited from entering property owned by political subdivisions.”

However, the judges noted that while the city of Dallas is a political subdivision, the State Fair is not and “the State Fair” is the entity that runs the event.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.