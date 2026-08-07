Sen. Tim Sheehy Introduces Bill Allowing National Concealed Carry for Special Forces

Sen. Tim Sheehy (R-MT) is sponsoring the Special Operations Forces Concealed Carry Act, a bill which would allow former and current members of Special Forces to carry concealed nationwide.

KULR reported that the Special Forces members covered by the bill include “Army Special Forces, Navy SEALs, Army Rangers, Marine special operations, Air Force special warfare units, and Delta Force personnel.”

The Montanan noted that Sheehy’s legislation is fashioned like the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act, which “established a clear national standard allowing trained and vetted law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms across state lines.”

Sheehy commented on the bill, saying, “Our special operations forces spend their careers protecting the American people with unmatched discipline, judgment, and professionalism. This bill honors that reality by giving qualified special operators the same nationwide concealed carry privileges already afforded to retired law enforcement officers. Our elite warfighters never stop serving and this bill ensures the law reflects the trust they’ve earned through a lifetime of sacrifice.”

President Trump has been vocal in his support for national reciprocity for concealed carry for all law-abiding Americans, but neither the Senate nor the House have passed legislation to secure it.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.