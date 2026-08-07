Woman Allegedly Shoots Ex-Boyfriend Dead During 911 Call

A Harrison Township, Ohio, woman allegedly shot and killed her ex-boyfriend during a 911 call in the early morning hours of August 5.

The deceased former boyfriend was identified as 34-year-old James Cameron, Dayton 247 reported.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) explained that the woman called 911 just before 2:15 a.m. and alleged that her ex-boyfriend was trying to make entry into her home. While on the phone she told 911 that he was kicking the door.

Soon, the 911 dispatcher could hear the woman yelling at someone, followed by gunshots.

Deputies arrived on scene to find the former boyfriend wounded. He was given medical attention but died in the home.

There were three children in the home at the time of the incident, none of whom were harmed.

MCSO noted that the woman “has no prior criminal history and possesses a valid Ohio Concealed Handgun License.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.