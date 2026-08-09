Delivery Food Driver Shoots Alleged Armed Robber Dead

A delivery food driver in Miami Gardens, Florida, managed to pull his gun and fatally shoot an alleged armed robber in self-defense around 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

CBS News reported that the shoots were fired “in the 20300 block of Northwest 34th Court.”

NBC 6 noted that the driver claimed he was delivering food when he was targeted for an alleged armed robbery. During the course of the incident, the driver pulled his gun and shot one of the suspects. Responding officers and medical personnel attempted to save the suspect’s life but he died at the hospital.

The deceased suspect has not been identified but police described the second suspect in the alleged armed robbery as 28-year-old Jabari Thomas.

WSVN pointed out that Thomas is “being held on no bond at the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Jail.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.