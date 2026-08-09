Six Shot, 1 Stabbed, Overnight in Gun-Controlled Chicago

Six people were shot and one person was stabbed overnight into Sunday morning across Democrat-run, heavily gun-controlled Chicago, Illinois.

FOX 32 reported that the stabbing victim and two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The stabbing victim was a woman who was found “unresponsive in the 4800 block of N. Avers Ave.” around 1:50 a.m. She was declared dead at the scene.

Minutes later, at 2 a.m., a 32-year-old man in “the 300 block of S. Kilpatrick Ave.” was shot in the temple and killed. And then, less than 30 minutes later, a 29-year-old man “in the 2800 block of S. Kedzie Ave.” was killed in a drive-by shooting.

Like all of Illinois, Chicago has a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a concealed carry permit requirement, gun storage laws, a “Glock switch” ban, a bump stock ban, and regulations on firearms that Democrats refer to as “ghost guns.”

Moreover, Chicago has city controls and its seat, Cook County, has county controls that give Chicago even more 2A restrictions than other parts of the state.

Yet, according to the Chicago Sun-Times Homicide Tracker, 241 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.