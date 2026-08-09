Utah Police: Man with Shotgun Shot, Killed by Gas Station Bystander

A man who reportedly became angry after being denied alcohol entered a Riverton, Utah, convenience store Friday with a shotgun and was shot dead by a bystander.

KUTV reported the man entered the convenience store and was denied an alcohol sale because he did not have identification. He allegedly responded by confronting the clerk and was then coaxed out of the store by other customers.

KSL noted the man had become “argumentative” and “belligerent” before having to leave the store. He then got into his vehicle and drove around, only to circle back to the store and enter carrying a shotgun, according to the report.

The Gephardt Daily pointed out that an armed bystander engaged the man when he re-entered the store, fatally shooting him. One report indicated that two armed bystanders may have fired at the man.

Riverton public information officer Nate Slack observed, “I think this is why a lot of people do conceal carry just to protect themselves in situations like this. Obviously a very unfortunate situation, but they do occur; they are rare, however, especially here in Riverton.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.