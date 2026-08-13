WATCH: NFA Registration Begins Slide into Oblivion Under Trump DOJ/ATF

The Trump DOJ/ATF allowed NFA registration requirements to begin a slow slide into oblivion Thursday morning as Silencer Shop transferred the first suppressor without registration in more than 90 years.

Breitbart News reported that on August 5, 2026, U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix ruled against National Firearms Act (NFA) registration requirements in Jensen v. ATF. This opened the door for plaintiffs in the case–including those in a consolidated case–to transfer suppressors and short barrel rifles and shotguns without complying with NFA registration requirements.

Caveat: Judge Hendrix allowed the government to have a seven-day window in which to appeal his ruling before allowing it to take effect. This meant that, barring appeal, it would take effect August 13, 2026.

Subsequently, Gun Owners of America (GOA) announced its intention to transfer a suppressor without registration at 12:01 a.m. CDT on August 13, 2026. Silencer Shop, a plaintiff in the case decided by Judge Hendrix, responded to GOA’s announcement by posting to X, “Proud to be making history with you!”

President Trump’s DOJ/ATF did not appeal Hendrix’s ruling and the transfer occurred, with GOA noting that “Silencer Shop completed the first lawful, unregistered suppressor transfer since June 26th, 1934.”

It should be noted that Federal Firearm License holders (FFLs) who wish to sell suppressors must also have a valid SOT (Special Occupational Taxpayer) registration. But even with that, the process of seeing a broad-based transfer of suppressors without registration may remain in limbo without the issuance of a memorandum from the DOJ/ATF outlining protocol.

Nevertheless, there is a crack in the NFA dam and Trump’s DOJ/ATF did not try to use an appeal to stop it from getting bigger.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.