Five People Dead in String of Shootings in Michigan

Five people were killed Friday in a string of shootings that took place Friday at two different residences and a wooded area in Missaukee County, Michigan.

UpNorthLive reported that police received calls about a shooting at a residence around 11:40 a.m. Upon responding, officers found three deceased individuals and one person who was critically wounded.

Police then discovered another deceased individual in another residence and a fifth dead victim “near a wooded area by Whitlock Lake.”

The body of 39-year-old Chad Hickman was also found and police believe he was the shooter.

The Daily Mail noted that the initial report on the shootings was made by “an unidentified 13-year-old” who said “she had been shot in the arm.”

The identities and ages of the deceased have not been released.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.