Four Wounded, One Dead After Gunfire Erupts at Kentucky Concert

Four people were wounded and one killed after gunfire erupted at a concert in Lexington, Kentucky, on Saturday night.

The Lexington Herald Leader reported that the incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at Charles Young Park, about a mile and a half from where Gov. Andy Beshear (D) was speaking at a dinner.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been released nor has any information on the number of people who were shooting.

The four wounded people are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

“Weathers said a 4-year-old, a 14-year-old and two adults were shot and taken to a hospital,” according to the report. “Weathers didn’t confirm what event the park was hosting Saturday, but tents were still set up alongside the park as officers investigated.”

The New York Post noted that Beshear told dinner attendees the shooting had occurred, saying, “Before I continue, I do need to let y’all know we do have some tough news tonight, about a mile and a half from here, we’ve had a shooting actually since we started this dinner. We have five people that I think received injuries and probably have one deceased.”

He then pushed for the election of Democrats as a way to stop mass shootings.

“To stop mass shootings, we have got to elect Democrats that will actually do something about it,” Beshear said.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.