Alleged Intruder Ignores Homeowner’s Warnings, Gets Shot Dead

An alleged intruder was shot and killed by a Leesburg, Florida, homeowner Tuesday around 4:40 a.m.

ClickOnOrlando reported that the deceased suspect was a woman and that she allegedly refused the homeowner’s commands to stop trying to make entry and ignored warnings that he had a gun.

As the woman allegedly continued to try to enter the home the homeowner fired through the door and a window broke. Police indicated the suspect then allegedly tried to reach through the window and “the homeowner fired a second time, striking the female.”

The woman died at the scene.

FOX 35 noted that no information has been released regarding any possible relationship between the woman and the homeowner. At this point, Leesburg police are “working with the State Attorney’s Office to determine…if the shooting falls under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.