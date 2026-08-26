Girl Hailed as Hero After Trying to Save Family From Armed Killer

A 12-year-old girl who tragically lost her life is being hailed a hero for actions she took before her death Sunday night while trying to save her family from an armed killer.

CBS News reported that the alleged killer, 44-year-old Alan Smith, went on a shooting spree around 6 p.m. inside a home outside Billings, Montana, where generations of a blended family lived. He was upset after being asked to move out of the home.

KTVQ noted that Smith allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife, Megan Ghekiere, four children–Landon Ghekiere, Charlotte Ghekiere, Chloe Ireland, Owen Ireland–Megan’s parents, Barb and Dana Smith, and Megan’s grandmother, Evelyn Smith.

At some during the attack Charlotte, a 12-year-old girl, was able to retrieve a phone and call 911 to alert police to what was happening.

CBS News quoted neighbor and family friend Jennifer Mercer saying, “The one thing we do know is that Charlotte was the hero. Charlotte called 911 and she tried to save her family. And that’s something the family does want out there.”

The house was set on fire after the family members were shot then Smith shot and killed himself.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.