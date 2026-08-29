High School Football Game Stops After Shot Fired

A high school football game in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, was stopped abruptly after a gunshot rang out Friday night during the fourth quarter.

The New York Post reported that the game was between “South Allegheny and Elizabeth Forward high schools,” and the alleged shooter was identified as a student at Brashear High School.

The gun, a .45 caliber semiautomatic, was allegedly stolen.

WTAE noted that no one was injured in the incident.

The alleged shooter, a 17-year-old, was arrested and is expected to face “juvenile delinquency allegations along with receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm by a minor, possession of a weapon on school property and recklessly endangering another person.” Other charges are possible as well.

South Allegheny Superintendent Dr. David McDonald commented in the incident, saying, “We are grateful for the quick response of our South Allegheny School Police officers and the assistance of our local law enforcement partners. The safety of our students, athletes, families, staff and community remains our highest priority.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.