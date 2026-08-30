Alleged Intruder Dead After Being Shot Multiple Times by Homeowner

An alleged intruder is dead after being shot multiple times by a Spartanburg County, South Carolina, homeowner around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

WSPA reported that through interviews, deputies believe the alleged intruder “entered the home and encountered the homeowner who shot the individual.”

Deputies found the body of the deceased suspect at the home.

FOX Carolina identified the alleged intruder as 19-year-old Xavier Felix Rivera-Goucher. Police indicated that “Rivera-Goucher had no known prior relationship with the residents of the home.”

WSPA pointed out that two other residents in the home sustained injuries but did not say how the injuries were caused.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.