Democrat-Run Chicago: Nearly 40 Shot During Weekend

Thirty-eight people were shot, two of them fatally, during the weekend in Democrat-run Chicago, Illinois.

ABC 7 noted that the weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred Saturday just after 11:20 p.m. “on East 37th Street near Michigan Avenue in the Bronzeville neighborhood.” Three people were outside when someone opened fire on them, fatally wounding a 32-year-old man.

Minutes later, “in Washington Park in the 5400-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue,” shots rang out in a crowded area. It is unclear whether more than one shooter was involved, but upwards of 14 were wounded and a 35-year-old man was killed.

The Chicago Sun-Times’ homicide database shows that 281 people have been killed in the Windy City thus far this year.

Ironically, between city, county, and state restrictions, Chicago has implemented every gun control Democrats push at the federal level in the name of safety.

For example, Chicago has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, a licensing program called the Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, a red flag law, a concealed carry permit requirement, a ban on being armed on city transit for self-defense, and much more.