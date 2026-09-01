Armed Customer Fatally Shoots Alleged Bank Robber

An armed customer in Cedar Hill, Texas, shot and killed an alleged bank robber Monday morning in a Chase branch around 9:00 a.m.

FOX 4 News reported that the alleged robber was armed with a knife and “demanded money from bank employees.”

NBC DFW noted that an armed customer intervened by pulling his gun and shooting the alleged robber. The wounded suspect then fled the bank and was found outside by responding officers.

The alleged robber was given first aid and transported to a hospital, where he died.

The armed customer waited on scene and cooperated with police and an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

On August 24, 2026, Breitbart News pointed to information published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that showed guns are used for defensives uses–i.e., to protect life and property–upwards of 2.5 million times a year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.