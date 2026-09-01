Survey: Over 1/3 of Gun Owners Have Used a Firearm in Self-Defense

A survey conducted by Georgetown University’s William English found that over one-third of American gun owners have used a firearm in self-defense.

The abstract shows the survey was conducted with a “nationally representative sample of 51,398 individuals” during the months of July and August 2026.

In the body of the survey, under the heading “Defensive Use of Firearms,” the findings reveal, “37.6 percent of gun owners, or approximately 33.1 million adult Americans, have used a gun in defense of themselves, their property, a family member, or a member of their household.”

An important caveat is added: “In most cases (76.3 percent) the gun is not fired.”

It should be noted that the gun not being fired is a common theme across various surveys and studies, as the mere brandishing of a gun is often sufficient to end a threat.

English’s survey found that three-quarters of defensive gun uses occur outside the home and in just slightly over half–50.8 percent–the gun owner is facing multiple assailants.

The survey indicated that over 33 million Americans “are ‘public carriers’ who hold a permit and carry a handgun at least sometimes.”

Breitbart News pointed to another portion of the survey that showed Americans own approximately 60 million firearms that Democrats refer to as “assault weapons.” The number one reason for ownership of these firearms is home defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.