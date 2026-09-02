Minneapolis: At Least Six People Shot, Including Two Officers

At least six people, including two police officers, were shot in downtown Minneapolis Wednesday around 4:50 p.m. local time.

KARE11 reported that “the Minneapolis Police Department is in the area of 15 East Grat Street in downtown” and is asking the public to avoid the area.

KSTP indicated the shooting appears to have occurred “near multiple apartment buildings,” but details are scant. Regarding the two officers injured, KSTP noted that a “city hall source” indicated “[an] officer was shot in the stomach, and another was shot in the leg.”

The area Hyatt Regency Hotel is on lockdown.

KARE11 noted that the University of St. Thomas indicated that “a shooter was located and one person is in custody.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Minnesota No. 14 in the country for gun control stringency.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.