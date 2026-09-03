Alleged Minneapolis Shooter Was Known to Police

The 35-year-old man who allegedly shot six people, including two police officers, in an apartment building in Minneapolis Wednesday was known to police.

Breitbart News reported the shooting, which occurred around 4:50 p.m.

The Minnesota Star Tribune noted that two innocents were killed in the shooting, one of whom died at the scene and the second of whom died later a hospital. The 35-year-old alleged shooter is also deceased, although specifics about his death are unknown.

Minneapolis Interim Police Chief Bill Peterson pointed out that law enforcement was “familiar” with the alleged shooter.

The Tribune observed court records which showed the alleged shooter “was fighting an eviction proceeding based on a series of threatening incidents at the apartment complex.” The paper explained: “The eviction notice claimed he assaulted… [a] resident in March, and walked around the complex with a firearm in June while making ‘multiple statements to other residents’ that [he] ‘would kill someone.’”

He also “had a lengthy criminal history,” including at least one charge for domestic assault.

KARE11 cited anonymous sources claiming Wednesday’s shooting “began as a domestic incident.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.