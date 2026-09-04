Man Fatally Shoots Cousin During Argument over Enchiladas

A 22-year-old Albuquerque, New Mexico, man is under arrest after allegedly fatally shooting his cousin during an argument over who had the spiciest enchiladas.

The incident occurred at Copper Hills apartments Friday night.

KRQE reported that Ervin Gutierrez allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Nathaniel Cavazos as they were drinking and arguing “over the heat of the green chile on enchiladas they were eating.”

Gutierrez allegedly pulled a handgun and shot Cavazos “several times.”

KCBD noted Cavazos died at the scene and Gutierrez faces a charge of first-degree murder.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.