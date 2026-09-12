Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella Loosens Restrictions on Being Armed for Self-Defense

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella issued a decree loosening a decades old restriction on carrying firearms in public for self-defense.

BBC reported that the restriction had barred “even those in possession of a permit to carry guns” from being armed in public without first acquiring “additional authorization.”

The restriction on carrying guns in public, even for self-defense, began in December 2015 under then-President Juan Manuel Santos.

As De la Espriella campaigned for the presidency, he pledged to be tough on crime. He believes ensuring law-abiding citizens can be armed for self-defense is part of fulfilling that promise.

He said it is “not right that criminals are armed to the teeth while decent people can’t defend themselves.”

On September 8, 2026, De la Espriella posted to X, “For years, citizens who obey the law were restricted while criminals continued arming themselves to the teeth illegally. That has to change.”

Upon signing the decree, De la Espriella also made clear that law enforcement will continue to rigorously pursue and disarm the criminal element in Colombian society.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.