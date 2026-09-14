Enhance Your Shotgun Game: The JK Armament SGX 12GA Suppressor

The JK Armament SGX 12GA suppressor is a multi-configurable sound- and recoil-reducing device that enhances the shotgun shooter’s experience in numerous ways.

And the phrase “shotgun shooter” is being used broadly to apply to everyone from bird hunters to clay shooters to those focused on home defense or tactical situations.

To attach an SGX 12GA to a shotgun one simply has to:

Make sure the shotgun is unloaded (double-checking that the chamber is empty too). Unscrew the choke tube from the business end of the barrel. Screw the threaded end of the SGX 12GA into where the choke tube normally goes.

SGX GA Attached (AWR Hawkins / Breitbart News)

Shooting through the SGX 12GA we noticed a reduction in both noise levels and recoil. The recoil reduction was significant enough to result in greater control which, in turn, contributed to accuracy.

In the opening sentence of this review we referred to the SGX 12GA as “multi-configurable.” We used that descriptor because the SGX 12GA can quickly and easily be shortened or lengthened to fit the criteria of the job at hand. If the specific use is close quarters tactical, the SGX 12GA can be shortened to keep the shotgun compact. But if the shotgun is being swung left to right in a field on a bird hunt–a setting where pursuing compact size is irrelevant–then the SGX 12GA can be lengthened to get every benefit it has to offer.

Changing the size of the SGX 12GA is simple: Simply add or unscrew baffles. No special tools are required, and once you have the suppressor at your desired length simply screw the front end cap in and it is go time.

The SGX 12GA can be reduced to a length of 3.375 inches; with all baffles attached it is 11.75 inches. Weight at the shortest length is 4.3 ounces and weight at the longest is 22.4 ounces. It is compatible with steel and lead shot, and both buckshot and slugs.

The SGX 12GA is made in Idaho, USA, and ships with an “unlimited, unconditional, lifetime warranty.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.