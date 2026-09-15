Failed Would-Be Trump Assassin Thomas Crooks Used Alias ‘Bob Dole’

Thomas Crooks used the alias “Bob Dole” for online purchases ahead of his failed assassination attempt on President Donald Trump, according to the New York Post.

Crook’s attempt on Trump’s life occurred in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024. Breitbart News noted that Crooks opened fire on Trump using a rifle that he borrowed from his father under the guise of going to the range.

Trump was shot in the ear during the attack, leaving blood splattered on his face and neck, and rally attendee Corey Comperatore was killed.

City & State Pennsylvania reported that David Dutch and James Copenhaver were also wounded in during the assassination attempt and the AP noted that Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service counter sniper.

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Now, over two years later, the Post observed that “federal records” show that Crooks used the alias “Bob Dole” to receive shipments of “parts, tools and items to increase the capacity of his rifle.”

FOX News noted that Crooks’ father told FBI agents his son “never identified anyone as a friend throughout middle school and high school.” His motive for the assassination attempt and his reason for using “Bob Dole” as an alias remain unknown.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.