Wife Tells 911, ‘My Husband Had to Shoot’ After Alleged Intruder Killed

Transcripts of a 911 call about a homeowner shooting an alleged intruder earlier this month have been released, and at one point the homeowner’s wife says, “My husband had to shoot.”

Breitbart News reported the September 7th incident in which an alleged intruder, identified as 37-year-old David Lee Jr., was shot and killed by a Mobile, Alabama homeowner.

Now, FOX 10 TV has acquired and published 911 calls from that night, one of which was from a business owner and the second of which was from the wife of the homeowner who shot Lee.

The first call came in after a business owner saw Lee on his property around 9:13 p.m. The unidentified business owner told 911 that Lee “was just climbing at the top of our barbed wire getting in when I saw him.”

He noted that Lee allegedly made his way up some stairs, only to fall off after unsuccessfully trying to enter a window.

Minutes later, the 911 call from the wife of the Mobile homeowner came in, and she told the dispatcher that a person whom they did not know was trying to get into their home. She then said, “My husband is armed and he is trying to get the person to leave. He is knocking at our window.”

The sound of the window breaking could be heard and then a gunshot, and the dispatcher asked if Lee was making his way through the house. The wife responded, “No! My husband had to shoot.”

Lee died at the scene.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.