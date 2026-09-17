Virginia AG Announces Enforcement Unit Targeting Gun Makers, Dealers

On Tuesday, Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones (D) announced the creation of the FAIR Unit, which will exist to “investigate and bring civil enforcement actions” against gun makers and dealers.

The FAIR Unit — an acronym for the Firearms Accountability & Industry Responsibility Unit — is the result of the Virginia Firearm Industry Standards of Responsible Conduct, which was passed and instituted once Democrats added the governorship to their legislative control earlier this year.

Inside Nova reported that Virginia Firearm Industry Standards of Responsible Conduct calls for gun makers “to establish… ‘reasonable controls’ over the manufacture, sale, distribution, use, and marketing of firearm-related products.” And 13 News Now noted, “The FAIR Unit will investigate businesses across Virginia and can file civil lawsuits against companies it finds have violated the [Responsible Conduct] law. The office can seek damages, repayment for losses, and court orders to stop certain practices.”

In a press release on the FAIR Unit, Jones said, “Creating safer communities starts with holding dealers and manufacturers accountable when they are reckless with the lives of Virginians. The FAIR Unit will play an integral role in building lasting public safety in our communities.”

He added, “Public safety can’t be pushed to the side or saved for another day — the cost is too high, which is why our office has created this path for Virginia to comprehensively seek justice for families who have been impacted by gun violence. While the law continues to hold perpetrators of violence accountable, the FAIR Unit allows our office the opportunity to hold those who are negligently contributing to the illicit flow of firearms in impacted communities accountable.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.