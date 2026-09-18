DOJ Puts Minnesota on Notice: Permit to Purchase ‘Scheme’ Violates Constitution

On Thursday, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon put Minnesota on notice that a lawsuit is coming over the state’s permit to purchase “scheme” regarding handguns “and certain rifles.”

In a letter addressed to Gov. Tim Walz (D), Dhillon noted that Minnesota provides residents with two options for handgun purchases: 1) A Transferee Report, or 2) A Permit to Purchase. She noted that the former takes 30 days to be approved and those applying for the latter must give police “up to 30 days to grant the Permit to Purchase.”

Either way, Dhillon pointed out, Minnesota residents “wait up to thirty day to be allowed to purchase a firearm,” and she pointed out that “some citizens have been forced to wait nearly 60 days.

Dhillon noted that the Supreme Court of the United States has warned against “regimes where… lengthy wait times in processing license applications… deny ordinary citizens their right to public carry.” She then described the enforcement of Minnesota’s laws regarding Transferee Reports and Permits to Purchase as “unlawful” and made clear she has “authorized the filing of a complaint in federal district court against the state.”

She made clear the Department of Justice will consider “deferring the filing” if certain steps are taken, including “at a minimum” that “Minnesota, Minneapolis, and St. Paul… immediately cease enforcement of the statutes identified above.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.